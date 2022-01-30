ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Illicit cigarettes inflicting a huge loss on national economy’

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The illicit cigarettes in Pakistan is not only inflicting huge loss to the national kitty but also posing serious health hazards to the consumers of such cigarettes.

Illicit cigarette in Pakistan is available at price range of Rs 20-35, which is less than the government mandated minimum price of Rs 62.76, sources said adding: “In the tobacco sector, the market share of illicit cigarette sales has reached 40% costing the government more than Rs 80 billion annually in taxes alone.”

The two tobacco companies in Pakistan, with a market share of around 60% contribute 98% of the tobacco tax collection. The other 50 tobacco companies contribute only 2% to the national exchequer, the sources opined.

Experts believe the consumers of legal cigarettes will ultimately unable to absorb multiple taxes and price increases and will shift their consumption to cheap illicit cigarettes; any increase in taxes to legal cigarettes manufacturers will result in an increase in illicit activity.

The sources maintained that Pakistan has only 10 green leaf thrashing (GLT) plants for tobacco produced and if all taxes are applied at the GLT stage, the entire tobacco industry will come under the tax net.

Experts believe that strict enforcement of laws is necessary to curb the illicit tobacco trade in Pakistan. In this regard, effective enforcement of track and trace system is vital to counter tax evasion, they added.

Track and trace system involves implementation of a robust nationwide electronic monitoring system of production volumes by affixing tax stamps on various products to shadow their flow throughout the supply chain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Illicit cigarettes tobacco companies tobacco sector legal cigarettes

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Illicit cigarettes inflicting a huge loss on national economy’

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories