ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.3 (0.22%)
BR30 17,802 Increased By 75.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,117 Increased By 33.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from January 16, 2022 increased the advance tax on a wide range of cellular services from 10 to 15 percent including telephone bills of subscribers; prepaid cards for telephones; sale of units through any electronic medium; internet bills of subscribers, and prepaid cards for internet.

A tax expert explained that the rate of advance tax on cellular services under section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance has been increased from 10 percent to 15 percent through the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

The FBR has also issued income tax circular 12 of 2022 to explain the significant amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 through the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.

Under section 236 (telephone and internet users), advance tax at the rates specified shall be collected on the amount of telephone bill of a subscriber; prepaid cards for telephones; sale of units through any electronic medium or whatever form; internet bill of a subscriber and prepaid cards for internet.

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

The person preparing the telephone or internet bill shall charge advance tax under sub-section (1) in the manner telephone or internet charges are charged.

The person issuing or selling prepaid cards for telephones or internet shall collect advance tax under sub-section (1) from the purchasers at the time of issuance or sale of cards. The person issuing or selling units through any electronic medium or whatever form shall collect advance tax under sub-section (1) from the purchaser at the time of issuance of sale of units.

Advance tax under this section shall not be collected from government, a foreign diplomat, a diplomatic mission in Pakistan, or a person who produces a certificate from the Commissioner that his income during the tax year is exempt from tax, section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR income tax advance tax Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 cellular services Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Rising global commodity prices cause quite a stir

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

FBR assures retailers: Issue of input tax adjustment to be resolved soon

Schools: NCOC extends curbs till mid-Feb

Read more stories