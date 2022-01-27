Paragon Constructors chooses SAP as digital partner

KARACHI: One of the largest construction groups of Pakistan, Paragon Constructors (Private) Limited, has chosen SAP, leading digital solutions provider, as its strategic technology partner in pursuit of their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

Paragon Constructors is the flagship company of Paragon Group of Companies and is behind some of Pakistan’s landmark projects including Lucky One mall, Dolmen Mall, Habib University, EMAAR, UBL Tower, Telenor, Ocean Mall, and Lucky cement plant.

To better accommodate the needs of their expanding portfolio of clients and bring renewed efficiency to their services, Paragon Construct-ors is now transforming and digitising their operations with the aid of SAP S/4 HANA Enterprise Management, Core HCM, and Payroll solutions. Being one of the most efficient and multidisciplinary enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, S/4 HANA will enable the Company to easily manage all operations and strategic dealings, create and manage plans and schedules swiftly, simplify financial management and easily analyse data and generate reports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022