ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold wobbles as investors brace for Fed rate signals

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Gold prices held near 10-week highs on Wednesday as investors sought the safety of bullion amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, with a stronger US dollar weighing on the metal ahead of potential rate hike signals from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,846.40 per ounce at 1331 GMT after hitting its highest level since Nov. 19 on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,846.90.

"Gold's resilience of late is set to be tested by the latest policy signals emanating from the FOMC today," said Extinity analyst Han Tan.

If the Fed tightens policy faster than anticipated to curb inflation, any ensuing surge in Treasury yields could force gold bugs to relinquish recent gains, while a more-hawkish-than-expected Fed could see gold tumbling back towards the low $1,800s, Tan added.

Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks

The dollar held close to its strongest level since Jan. 7 ahead of the Fed policy decision due at 1900 GMT.

Interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, but bullion has remained supported of late on safe-haven demand from the ongoing tensions over Ukraine and market volatility.

US President Joe Biden has said he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

The lack of a more sustained breakout in gold can be attributed to two factors: the likelihood of rising interest rates and the psychologically important level of $1,850 an ounce providing substantial resistance, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis.

Reflecting investor sentiment in the precious metal, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, jumped to the highest levels in over five-months.

Spot palladium jumped 5.3% to $2,315.80, having hit its highest since Sept. 8. Silver rose 0.4% to $23.91 and platinum jumped 2.7% to $1,053.

Gold Prices gold export gold demand

Comments

1000 characters

Gold wobbles as investors brace for Fed rate signals

Health card will prove to be a defining moment for Pakistan: PM Imran

Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's adviser on accountability

It was Pakistan's request to move IMF board meeting: Shaukat Tarin

Hold the rally if you want to disrupt OIC meeting on March 23: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

PM, COAS 'discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army'

Shahid Afridi likely to miss some matches of PSL 2022

Oil rises to near $89 on Russia-Ukraine tension

Afghan women rally at Taliban-approved protest

KSE-100 closes marginally positive, but still shy of 45,000

Read more stories