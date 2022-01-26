ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
MQM-P protesters face off with police outside CM House in Karachi

  • Rally disrupts traffic in several areas of the city
BR Web Desk 26 Jan, 2022

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and police came face to face in Karachi's red zone near the Chief Minister House, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P is holding a rally in Karachi against the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021 which was passed by the Sindh Assembly in December.

The rally has disrupted traffic in several areas of Karachi. Reportedly, police have closed roads leading to the PIDC and Karachi Club.

MQM-P decides to protest against new LG law in Sindh

Earlier, MQM-P decided to strongly resist the Sindh Local Government Act, saying that it takes power from local government representatives and hands it to the provincial government.

Similarly, opposition parties in the provincial assembly including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have also opposed the new Local Government Bill.

JI chief accuses PPP of ‘usurping’ powers of mayors

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province. Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system.

Last week, supporters of the Jamaat-i-Islami staged a sit-in on the main University Road in protest over the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 and demanded that the provincial government withdraw it forthwith.

