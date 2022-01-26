ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.56%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.09%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.47%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.92%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.63%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-6.71%)
TPLP 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-5.68%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.11%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,582 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 17,271 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,836 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,661 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Report into UK PM Johnson lockdown gatherings due soon: Truss

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

LONDON: The findings of an investigation into gatherings at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown laws will be published soon, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

An internal inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson's offices could be published as soon as Wednesday, delivering findings that might determine the prime minister's future. Police have also launched an investigation.

Truss said Johnson had not received the report into events at his Downing Street residence, and people should wait for the inquiry's findings before commenting further on his future.

UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin

"It sounds like it will come out very soon. So I suggest we wait for the facts rather than discuss various pieces of speculation about what might happen," Truss told Sky News.

Truss said she had not attended or been invited to any parties, and she said her support for Johnson was "unwavering".

"He has my complete support," she said.

