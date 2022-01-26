ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
UK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Britain is not ruling out sanctions targetted at Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in person if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine and the West fears it may invade in an attempt to annex its former Soviet republic.

Asked about possible sanctions on Putin, Truss told Sky: "We're not ruling anything out."

Sefcovic, Truss express wish for positive EU-UK positive ties

"We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out."

Truss said the United Kingdom was supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine, that it can deploy troops wherever it wants on its own territory and that the West is gripped by Russophobia.

