‘Threat’ of terrorism on March 23: PDM urged to reschedule its planned protest

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid asked the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reschedule its planned protest campaign in Islamabad, from March 23 to March 27, on the grounds that “half of Islamabad would be under the control of someone else on March 23.”

“There is Covid that is spreading a bit too fast— and there is threat of terrorism on March 23,” he said at the Senate sitting on Monday.

“Jammers would be in place on that day—foolproof security measures will be taken to avert any untoward incident,” he said, referring to the scheduled meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in Islamabad on March 22 and March 23.

“Don’t try to scare us, we will enter Islamabad— come what may,” said Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), addressing the interior minister.

“You should surely do that. We would be waiting—we would welcome you,” Rashid responded.

“But March 23 is not the appropriate day due to serious security threat. You should do that on March 27,” he added.

The minister was briefing the House on security situation in the country, on a motion jointly moved by Leader of the Opposition Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raza Rabbani, Farooq Naek, Shafiq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Azam Tarar, Tahir Bizenjo, Mushahid Hussain and Saadia Abbasi on the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country.

The minister said India does not want the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve.

“New Delhi has faced crushing defeat in Afghanistan,” he added.

Regarding recent peace talks between Pakistan and the terrorist outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the interior minister said, the peace talks proved inconclusive and no talks were being held with TTP at the moment.

“If their (TTP’s) demands collide with Pakistan’s interest, then we will take them head-on,” Rashid added.

He said the last 20 kilometres of Pak-Afghan border and last 200 km of Pak-Iran border were being fenced.

On Lahore attack, the lawmaker said, a newly formed terrorist outfit Balochistan National Army (BNA) was behind this attack, adding that India’s intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) hired criminals in Pakistan to unleash terrorism.

Three terrorists, involved in terrorist attack from June last year, in Johar Town Lahore, were handed sentences by the courts, Rashid added.

Speaking on the floor of the House, former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lambasted the government’s policy to hold peace talks with TTP, which, he said, resulted in alarming uptick in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Does the resurgence of terrorist activities by the TTP clearly not show that this approach (to hold talks with the TTP) was totally wrong?” he asked.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman took on Prime Minister Imran Khan for what she said was his policy to fuel hatred and division instead of forging unity among parliamentary forces to deal with the challenges faced by the country.

“This is the government’s fourth year in power and the PM is threatening. His government has failed to deal with the challenges faced by Pakistan and has only added to the woes of the public. So, who is he really hurling threats to?” she asked.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem responded, “Who would try to threaten such a toothless opposition? The kind of language this opposition was uses against the PM—when the premier shows them the mirror, they don’t like it.”

The opposition senators staged a walkout from the House against Waseem’s remarks.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed the government senators to bring the opposition senators back in the House, which the treasury members did, and the opposition returned to the House.

Meanwhile, the House passed two resolutions: The first one in favour of recycling of plastics into usable products— recommending that the federal government take steps to construct plastic roads at national highways across the country. The second resolution recommended the grant of two-year age relaxation in all federal government / public sector jobs in view of the spread of Covid 19 in the last two years. The House was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

