PSO, Pakistan Railways sign MoU

Recorder Report 25 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The country’s leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) further strengthens its strategic partnership with Pakistan Railways by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of POL products, transportation and other businesses.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director & CEO, PSO - Syed Taha and CEO/Senior General Manager, Pakistan Railways - Nisar Ahmed Memon at PSO’s head office in Karachi. Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways - Azam Khan Swati was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways - Azam Khan Swati said, “I congratulate both PSO and Pakistan Railways on this momentous occasion. This strategic alliance between the two national flag bearers will enable the growth of our country’s economy and also contribute to the national exchequer. Organizations like PSO and Pakistan Railways are playing an instrumental role in helping our nation’s economy reach its full potential and I congratulate the senior management of both entities on attaining this major milestone.”

Expressing his views at this occasion, MD & CEO, PSO, Syed Taha said: “PSO and Pakistan Railways have a long and cordial business relationship spanning over three decades. We continue to stand strong with Pakistan Railways as its robust, innovative and technologically driven transformational plan comes to fruition. This partnership will bring synergy in our shared national agenda and accelerate the economic progress of Pakistan. We are keen to work together and explore upcoming business opportunities.”

CEO/Senior General Manager, Pakistan Railways - Nisar Ahmed Memon said: “We cherish our long term relationship with PSO and the signing of this MoU has further cemented our partnership. By forging an association with the national energy giant - PSO, we aim to bring efficiency in our operations as we transform into a vibrant and robust entity.”

