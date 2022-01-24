Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.259 mln T by Jan. 23

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.259 million tonnes by Jan. 23 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down 0.9% from 1.270 million tonnes in the same period last season.

Cocoa prices fall as North American grind dips

About 43,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 38,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan 17. and Jan. 23 for a total of 81,000 tonnes, up from 43,000 tonnes during the same week last season.