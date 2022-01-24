ANL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.6%)
AVN 106.29 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.96%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.91%)
GGGL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
GGL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.02%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.61%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PRL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.04%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TPL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TPLP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
WAVES 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.25%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
BR100 4,591 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,498 Decreased By -283.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 44,959 Decreased By -59 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,735 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
South African rand steady with eyes on central bank meetings

Reuters 24 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was steady early on Monday, ahead of central bank meetings this week that will influence the trajectory of domestic and international interest rates.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1175 against the dollar, not far from its 15.1050 close on Friday.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its first rate decision of 2022 on Thursday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 25 basis points increase in the repo rate to 4.00%.

The US Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting over Tuesday and Wednesday. Although markets only see a small chance of a hike, the language of the Federal Open Market Committee's statement will be scrutinised for clues about the speed and scale of future policy normalisation.

Tighter Fed policy tends to drain capital away from emerging markets like South Africa, so the outlook for US monetary policy is a major driver for rand assets.

Other potential drivers this week include the SARB's leading business cycle indicator on Tuesday, December producer inflation data on Thursday and December budget figures on Friday.

The government's 2030 bond was also little changed early on Monday, with the yield at 9.23%.

