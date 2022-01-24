Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 12.53% while the number of cases continued to be over 7,000 for the second consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 57,401 tests were conducted out of which 7,195 came out positive. The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,302,486.

There are 1,113 critical cases and 76,617 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed eight more lives, taking the fatalities to 29,105. Moreover, 833 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,269,078.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 13%

On Sunday, Sindh reported 3,108 new Covid-19 cases and three more virus-related deaths, according to the Chief Minister's House.

It added that 16,469 tests were conducted out of which 3,108 cases were reported as positive, pushing the positivity ratio to 18.9 per cent.

“So far, 7,467,836 tests have been conducted against which 524,797 cases were diagnosed. Of them, 474,819 or 90.5 per cent of patients have recovered, including 464 overnight,” the statement added.

Sindh reports 3,108 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Currently, 42,237 patients are under treatment, of which 41,775 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, and 432 at different hospitals.

The condition of 368 patients was said to be critical while 23 were moved to ventilators.

As per reports, authorities on Monday enforced a smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s South district amid a sharp rise in the Omicron cases.

A notification issued by the district administration said that multiple localities of Garden, Saddar and Civil Lines areas will remain under lockdown.

Unnecessary movement of the people residing in areas under lockdown shall be restricted, while no gathering of three or more persons shall be allowed in public spaces.