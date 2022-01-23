ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Sindh reports 3,108 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

  • The positivity ratio stands at 18.9 per cent
Rafat Saeed Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Sindh has reported 3,108 new Covid-19 cases and three more virus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, confirmed a statement by the Chief Minister's House on Sunday.

It added that 16,469 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 3,108 cases were reported as positive, pushing the positivity ratio to 18.9 per cent.

“So far, 7,467,836 tests have been conducted against which 524,797 cases were diagnosed. Of them, 474,819 or 90.5 per cent of patients have recovered, including 464 overnight,” the statement added.

Currently, 42,237 patients are under treatment, of which 41,775 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, and 432 at different hospitals.

The condition of 368 patients was said to be critical while 23 were moved to ventilators.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 13%

Out of 3,108 new cases, 2,480 have been detected from Karachi, including 704 from East, 811 South, 448 Central, 242 Korangi, 155 Malir, and 120 from West.

Moreover, Hyderabad has 258 cases, Kashmore 28, Sanghar 27, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan 25 each, Badin 24, Ghotki 23, Sukkur 20, Tharparkar 17, Thatto and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Nawabshah and Dadu 14 each, Matiari 12, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Umarkor nine, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad eight each, while Khairpur and Noushehro Feroz have two patients each.

Vaccination

Sharing vaccination data, it said that 196,536 Covid vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours.

In total, 33,311,997 vaccines have been administered, which constituted 60.07 per cent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

