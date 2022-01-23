5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 13%

Pakistan reported another 7,586 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 13%, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

A total of 58,334 tests were conducted in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,367,605 cases out of which Sindh has reported 523,774, Punjab (462,323), KPK (184,455), and Balochistan has recorded 33,910 infections.

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 117,436 infections, GB (10,489) and AJK has reported 35,218 positive cases.

NCOC issues new guidelines for mosques, places of worship

The death toll has risen to 29,097 after 20 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,268,245 after 647 more people recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, there are 1,083 critical cases.

On Saturday, Pakistan reported 6,540 new coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.10%.

Meanwhile, NCOC has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mosques and other worship places in order to curtail the spread of the fifth Covid-19 wave in Pakistan.

Under the new SOPs, only vaccinated individuals are allowed to offer prayer in mosques while wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

Mosques have been asked to remove carpets from their premises. The worshippers will be required to maintain a social distancing of at least six feet.

The NCOC has also recommended the use of hand sanitizer and organizing prayer in open spaces to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCOC has also advised the elderly and co-morbid to preferably offer prayers at home and recommended short sermons for Friday prayer.