Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia's Almarai says fourth quarter profit declined 14.7%

Reuters 23 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported on Sunday a 14.7% drop in fourth quarter profit, citing subsidy reductions, imported-feed costs and inflation for farm and dairy commodities.

Almarai made a net profit of 286.5 million riyals ($76.38 million) for the three months through December 31, down from 335.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it was hurt by the lack of subsidies for corn and soy last year.

Results were also affected by alfalfa feed consumption moving to a 100%-import basis.

Saudi Arabia expands share in China oil market, Russia lags

General cost rises for farm and dairy commodities also hit its margins, mostly in the second half of the year, Almarai said.

Saudi Arabia MENA Almarai Gulf's largest dairy company

