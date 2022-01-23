Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (January 25), will approve policy statements to be laid before the National Assembly, and country’s overall performance on the economic front, including impact of rebasing of GDP growth figures.

To be presided over by the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Cabinet will also approve export of additional 14 items to Afghanistan whose major raw materials/ components are imported in Pak Rupees and removal of 45 Regulatory Duty (RD) on import of Chilgoza from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture. The ECC has already granted approval of both proposals of Commerce Ministry. Approval of compensation package of $11.6 million for the Chinese citizens killed in Dasu projects last year is also on the cards.

The Cabinet will also discuss country’s political and law and order situation, especially after recent incidents of terrorism in Islamabad and Lahore and measures taken to deal with any untoward situation that have surfaced after collapse of talks with TTP.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar will share details of economic indicators with the Cabinet, in addition to Covid situation in the country and steps taken to control it in consultation with the provinces.

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz will update cabinet on controversy about purchase of 3900 EVM machines to be used in Local Government elections in Federal Cabinet.

On January 21, 2022, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made it clear that it would not use any EVM machine to be purchased by the Ministry of Science and Technology, maintaining that procurement of EMV machines is its domain after following PPRA Rules.

Other key items of Cabinet agenda are as follows: (i) issuance of regular public transport licence (passenger & cargo) to M/s Q Airways (Pvt.)Limited;(ii) Pakistan Cloud First Policy (PCFP);(iii) in principle approval for enacting the Personal data protection Bill, 2022, as per rule 16 read with rule 27 of the Rules of Business, 1973;(iv) enactment of Violent extremism prevention Act, 2022;(v) Committee constituted to give recommendation on removal of difficulties in installation of new electricity and gas meters in Islamabad;(vi) appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) under Ministry of National Health Services, regulations and Coordination (NHSRC);(vii) appointment of Deputy Director General (Finance) PSQCA, Karachi; (viii) amendment in Rules of Business, 1973 relating to Ministry of States and Frontier Regions;(ix) approval of draft Interfaith Harmony policy;(x) appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Diamer Basha Dam Company (DBDC) on additional charge basis; and (xi) ratification of the decisions taken by the ECC on January 21, 2022, and Cabinet Committee for disposal of Legislative Cases held on January 19, 2021.

