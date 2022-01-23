LDA launches anti-polio campaign

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has launched the anti-polio campaign on Saturday with a target of vaccinating 1.87 million children under the age of five.

After inaugurating the campaign at Mian Mir Hospital, District Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha told the media that the campaign will formally start from January 24 and will continue till January 28. “Around 6,326 polio teams will visit houses to administer polio drops to children. Our main objective is to keep Lahore polio-free,” he added.

He disclosed that no positive case of polio has been reported in Lahore for the last one and half years. He appealed to the citizens of Lahore to cooperate with the polio teams and added that parents must get their children (below the age of five) vaccinated. “Two drops of polio can save your child from serious illness,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration remained active in the city to check indoor dining. Recently, the administration had imposed a ban on indoor dining due to rising cases of the Corona virus. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem sealed eight restaurants for allowing indoor dining. Commenting on the crackdown, the DC said that the Corona SOPs are being strictly enforced and no tolerance will be shown.

