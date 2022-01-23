ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
Business & Finance

MDM, DVAGO sign MoU

Recorder Report 23 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical company Martin Dow Marker Ltd (MDM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading pharmacy chain of Pakistan, DVAGO, on Saturday for Joint Patient Awareness, Access & Care (JPAAC) program.

The purpose behind this strategic collaboration is to increase patients’ awareness on disease and dosage compliance and the dissemination of reliable information to cater to the health issues of the public.

To achieve this objective both companies agreed on organizing and facilitating pharmacist training programs, pharmacy management skills’ trainings and educational awareness sessions to improve their capabilities in counselling the patients and to improve the access of medicines to the public.

The collaboration will also aid Martin Dow Marker in providing greater access to authentic medication via DVAGO’s E-Commerce platform to patients from the comfort of their home, so they stay safe during the pandemic. Speaking on the occasion Group Director Business Growth & Strategy, Martin Dow, Dr. Anum Akhai said, “We are consistently working towards patient safety and awareness with leading pharmacy chains amid covid-19 and the rising spread of the new variant omicron with an ultimate aim to serve the masses aptly.”

While also talking at the occasion Chief Commercial Officer - Pharma & Trade, Nouman Lateef, and Head of Trade Marketing, Sheraz Ahmad, expressed their views that this is just the beginning of collaboration with DVAGO and more initiatives will continue for greater good of patients and quality health service for the entire country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

