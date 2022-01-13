ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after medical procedure

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Thursday.

"He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," the institute said in a statement.

It did not say what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone. Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from 2018 to 2020.

Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

The nonagenarian, who is still an active lawmaker, was admitted into the institute last Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised.

He was hospitalised on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later.

