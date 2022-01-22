ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP Punjab takes out ‘tractor-trolley’ march in Okara

Recorder Report 22 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took out a peaceful tractor-trolley march in Okara and Larkana on Friday. PPP Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf led the rally along with the provincial leadership of the party. Earlier, Bilawal had issued a special message at the eve of tractor-trolley march, urging the party workers to support the farmers’ community.

It may be noted that the PPP would take out a countrywide tractor-trolley march on 24th January. Earlier, talking to media on Friday morning before departing to Okara, Ashraf said the PPP, in line with its manifesto, was striving for respectable earnings for the farmers in accordance. He said the government was happy over uprising of farmers’ in India but it started torturing its own farmers.

According to him, all segments of the society should support the cause of farmers which will ensure food security in peace and war times. Solidarity with farmers is solidarity with Pakistan, he said, adding that the PPP takes all their demands as justified ones. It is responsibility of the government to ensure urea, seed, energy, diesel and water supply at affordable rates, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Raja Pervaiz Ashraf tractor trolley march

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP Punjab takes out ‘tractor-trolley’ march in Okara

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households: ADB

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

Jul-Nov LSMI moderates to 3.26pc

21 judges contract Covid-19

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Five killed, several injured as Karachi battered by gusty winds

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Power supply remains stable: KE

Read more stories