PPP Punjab takes out ‘tractor-trolley’ march in Okara

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took out a peaceful tractor-trolley march in Okara and Larkana on Friday. PPP Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf led the rally along with the provincial leadership of the party. Earlier, Bilawal had issued a special message at the eve of tractor-trolley march, urging the party workers to support the farmers’ community.

It may be noted that the PPP would take out a countrywide tractor-trolley march on 24th January. Earlier, talking to media on Friday morning before departing to Okara, Ashraf said the PPP, in line with its manifesto, was striving for respectable earnings for the farmers in accordance. He said the government was happy over uprising of farmers’ in India but it started torturing its own farmers.

According to him, all segments of the society should support the cause of farmers which will ensure food security in peace and war times. Solidarity with farmers is solidarity with Pakistan, he said, adding that the PPP takes all their demands as justified ones. It is responsibility of the government to ensure urea, seed, energy, diesel and water supply at affordable rates, he added.

