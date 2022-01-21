ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 27 (0.59%)
BR30 17,796 Increased By 227 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,003 Increased By 176.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,741 Increased By 75.1 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says fencing on 2,680 kilometres of area along the Pak-Afghan border has been completed
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Jan, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the investigation into the Lahore bomb blast is underway, a day after the explosion ripped through one of the busiest areas of the provincial capital, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

Speaking in the Senate on Friday, the minister said no one will be allowed to spoil the peace of the country.

His statement comes the same day when Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani blamed the Lahore blast on the government's truce with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Is the Lahore blast enough proof that the decision was wrong? the senator asked.

Addressing the Senate, Rabbani said that a wave of terrorism has gripped the country again.

On Thursday, at least three people were killed and over 25 people injured in a bomb blast in Lahore’s Old Anarkali area.

At least 3 killed, dozens injured in bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan confirmed to the media that it was an IED blast in which a motorbike was used. The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops and burned down motorbikes and pushcarts in the crowded bazaar.

“A newly-formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility (for the attack) in a text message sent to a reporter,” according to Reuters.

The news agency said the militants claimed that a bank was the target. The attack was claimed on Twitter by a spokesman for the Baloch Nationalist Army, a newly formed separatist group based in southern Balochistan.

“This attack targeted bank employees. A detailed statement will be issued soon,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said, "Negotiation with the TTP via Taliban for durable peace was held."

Moreover, Rashid said that the fencing on 2,680 kilometres of area along the Pak-Afghan border has been completed.

Rashid said that the remaining 21 kilometres will be completed soon. The minister shared that they are also trying to complete fencing on the remaining areas 200 kilometres across the Pak-Iran border.

Pakistan Afghanistan Sheikh Rashid

Investigation into Lahore bomb blast underway: Sheikh Rashid

