India rice rates jump to 7-month peak

BANGKOK: Rice prices in top exporter India hit a more than seven-month high this week due to a railway wagon scarcity, while rates in Thailand reached their highest level since July on a stronger baht. India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $375-$382 per tonne, its highest since June, up from last week’s $367-$375.

Nearly a third of India’s rice exports for this month are stuck due to a shortage of freight trains. Most traders have stopped signing February export contracts to avoid demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters.