NEW YORK: McDonald’s Corp said on Thursday it will expand its U.S. test of a plant-based burger it created with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc to about 600 locations next month.

The restaurants - in San Francisco, California and Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas - will sell the so-called “McPlant” burger starting Feb. 14 for as long as supplies last in order to “help us understand customer demand,” the Chicago-based chain said in a post on its website.