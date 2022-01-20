China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 19 vs 87 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 19, down from 87 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 55 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Beijing and Guangdong, the NHC said.

The country reported 28 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 19, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 37 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 19, mainland China had 105,411 confirmed cases.