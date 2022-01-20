ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
AVN 98.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.6%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.9%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.14%)
GGL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.08%)
GTECH 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.51%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.19%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.24%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.54%)
PTC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.74 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.07%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,346 Decreased By -350.7 (-1.98%)
KSE100 44,611 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.5%)
KSE30 17,585 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Business Recorder
China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 19 vs 87 a day earlier

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China reported 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 19, down from 87 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 43 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 55 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Beijing and Guangdong, the NHC said.

The country reported 28 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 19, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 37 infections a day earlier.

Xi'an restarts some public transport after coronavirus lockdown

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 19, mainland China had 105,411 confirmed cases.

China Beijing Tianjin COVID19 cases

