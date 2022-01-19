ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
AVN 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
FNEL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.05%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-6.87%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-8.22%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.55%)
PACE 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.59%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PRL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.67%)
SNGP 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.83%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.54%)
TPL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.34%)
TPLP 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.59%)
TREET 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.19%)
TRG 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-6.35%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.76%)
WAVES 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.16%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.96%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.33%)
BR100 4,570 Decreased By -108.2 (-2.31%)
BR30 17,697 Decreased By -926.7 (-4.98%)
KSE100 44,833 Decreased By -674 (-1.48%)
KSE30 17,652 Decreased By -274 (-1.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian home prices climb 0.8% in December

Reuters 19 Jan, 2022

OTTAWA: Canadian home price gains accelerated in December, rising 0.8% from November, as buyers scrambled to act before anticipated rate hikes and resale supply remained constrained, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose in eight of the 11 major Canadian markets that make up the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes.

"Some people who secured advantageous interest rates have probably brought forward transactions," said Daren King, an economist with National Bank of Canada, in a note.

"In addition, the lack of supply on the market is certainly putting upward pressure on prices, which should continue in the short term," he said.

Investors are raising bets the Bank of Canada will start hiking rates next week, despite worries that stricter restrictions to tackle surging COVID-19 cases will slice into economic growth.

Home sales inched up 0.2% in December from November, while active listings fell to very low levels, Canada's realtors said on Monday.

Housing starts, meanwhile, fell 22% in December, but remain high in historic terms, official data showed on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets economist Shelly Kaushik said the 6-month average was comparable to building booms in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Canada's housing market remains extremely strong, and price strength is largely driven by sky-high demand rather than lack of supply," she said, in a note.

The Teranet gains were led by Victoria, British Columbia at 2.1% and Halifax, Nova Scotia at 1.9%. Prices fell in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ottawa-Gatineau, and Edmonton, Alberta.

On an annual basis, the index rose by 15.5%, picking up speed after a few months of deceleration. Halifax led the annual index at 30.7%, while Hamilton registered a 25.4% gain.

Canadian home price

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian home prices climb 0.8% in December

PM Imran launches SME policy, says govt focused on wealth creation

Rawalpindi commissioner, several others removed from posts over Murree tragedy

5th wave: Pakistan issues revised Covid restrictions as cases rise

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, expresses satisfaction over CPEC's progress

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

Former doubles world number one Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year

PSL 2022: NCOC reduces crowd attendance to 25% for Karachi matches

Lahore-based Taro raises $3.5mn in pre-seed funding

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for coronavirus

Read more stories