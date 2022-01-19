ANL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.65%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
BOP 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.42%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
GGGL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.03%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.45%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
SNGP 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.11%)
TPL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
TPLP 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.51%)
TREET 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.58%)
TRG 91.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.84%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.7%)
YOUW 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 18,305 Decreased By -318.2 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,380 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,873 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,037
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,338,993
5,47224hr
Sindh
509,308
Punjab
455,499
Balochistan
33,744
Islamabad
112,557
KPK
182,619
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cambodia opposition leader calls for treason charges to be dropped as trial resumes

AFP 19 Jan, 2022

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha called Wednesday for treason charges against him to be dropped as his trial resumed after two years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case against the 68-year-old has been widely condemned as politically motivated and has dragged on for years.

He stands accused of conspiring with foreign entities to overthrow the government of strongman ruler Hun Sen, according to court documents -- charges he vehemently denies.

As he left home on Wednesday, he urged the court to throw out the case. "I have been waiting for so long for the court to proceed again so that these affairs can be finished," he told reporters.

Cambodian prime minister visits coup-hit Myanmar

"Today, I hope the court will decide to drop the charges against me so that we can move forward to national reconciliation," he said.

He added that he hoped he would be able to contest the national election in 2023.

Sokha's trial began in January 2020, more than two years after his arrest, but hearings were postponed in March that year following coronavirus restrictions.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in jail.

Sokha co-founded the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, once considered the main challenger to the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Hun Sen -- who has ruled the country with an iron fist for 37 years.

Critics say Hun Sen has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opponents.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), said the "bogus, politically motivated charges" against Sokha should never have been brought to court.

"This whole charade has been about preventing anyone from using the ballot box to meaningfully contest Hun Sen's leadership," Robertson said in a statement.

Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his party dissolved ahead of widely criticised elections the following year -- leaving the CPP to canter to victory virtually unopposed.

The opposition leader was first detained in a remote prison and then placed under house arrest before his bail conditions were relaxed in November 2019.

More than two dozen activists jailed over charges against Hun Sen's government were released late last year after court reduced their sentences or granted them bail.

HRW said at least 60 political prisoners remained in custody as their mass trial resumed in December.

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha

Comments

1000 characters

Cambodia opposition leader calls for treason charges to be dropped as trial resumes

Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

H1FY22 FDI jumps 20pc to $1.06bn YoY

Sixth review of EFF: IMF Board to discuss loan matter on 28th

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Proposed USD Sukuk certificates: Fitch, Moody’s assign ‘B-’, ‘B3’ ratings, respectively

Mobile recharge: Cos start collecting increased WHT

ECC to meet today

Foreign funding case: ECP asks scrutiny committee to submit pending reports

New tables to be re-notified on Feb 1: Property valuation rates held in abeyance

Issuance of licences for securities brokers: SECP decides to revise eligibility criteria

Read more stories