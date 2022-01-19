At least 5 hurt as IED blast hits Jaffar Express

SIBI: At least five people reportedly injured when three bogies of the Jaffar Express derailed in Sibi due to a bomb blast that occurred near the Quetta-Peshawar railway line on Tuesday.

According to police, the blast occurred on the railway line near Mushkaf in Sibi while the train was running. Receiving information about the mishap, the rescue and relief teams arrived at the site of the incident immediately and launched the operation. A train from Quetta to Karachi was stopped at Aab-e-Gum.