Norwegian killer Breivik begins parole hearing with Nazi salute

SKIEN, (Norway): Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived in court for a parole hearing that will decide if he should be released after spending more than a decade behind bars.

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.

He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said “Stop your genocide against our white nations” and “Nazi-Civil-War”. He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case.

“I don’t want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks,” Judge Dag Bjoervik said. Breivik shook his head as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.

His lawyer Oeystein Storrvik has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release. Addressing the court, Breivik blamed his crimes on online radicalisation by a leaderless network of far-right extremists, which he said had motivated his attacks. “I was brainwashed,” Breivik said.

“The order was... to re-establish the Third Reich. And how to do that is up to each soldier,” he said. Breivik, who described himself as a parliamentary candidate, also said that he would continue his fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance, albeit via peaceful means.