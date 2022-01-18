ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 100.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.18%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.16%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GGL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TPL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TRG 94.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.91%)
UNITY 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WAVES 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
WTL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
YOUW 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.89%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By 7.6 (0.16%)
BR30 18,663 Increased By 22.1 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,660 Increased By 48.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,960 Increased By 18.3 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

AFP Updated 18 Jan, 2022

COLLEYVILLE: The man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was identified by US authorities as a British citizen Sunday, while UK police later arrested two teens over an attack that President Joe Biden called an “act of terror.”

The captor, who died in the 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville on Saturday, was named by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Hours later, Britain’s counter-terrorism police arrested two people and were questioning them in connection with the incident.

“Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Joe Biden UK police Malik Faisal Akram Texas incident

Comments

1000 characters

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories