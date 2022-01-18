Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

COLLEYVILLE: The man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was identified by US authorities as a British citizen Sunday, while UK police later arrested two teens over an attack that President Joe Biden called an “act of terror.”

The captor, who died in the 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville on Saturday, was named by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Hours later, Britain’s counter-terrorism police arrested two people and were questioning them in connection with the incident.

“Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody,” the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.