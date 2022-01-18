Kazakh envoy, COAS discuss regional security situation

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a media release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief expressed his hope that law and order situation in Kazakhstan would be restored soon. While referring to Afghanistan, he stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there.

COAS Gen Bajwa said Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.