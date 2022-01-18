Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
18 Jan, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 17, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07400 0.07271 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10329 0.10529 0.13088 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.24129 0.23614 0.24443 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.39500 0.37643 0.39686 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.72571 0.66171 0.72571 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
