COAS calls for sincere international efforts to avert Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He made the remarks while meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin in Rawalpindi.

He said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with international partners for peace in the region.

Talking about the political unrest in Kazakhstan, the COAS said that he was hopeful that the law and order situation in the country will restore soon.

Pakistan values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for regional stability and expressed the resolve to play his role to further improve relations with Pakistan in different fields.

In a separate development last week, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, called on COAS Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.