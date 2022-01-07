Pakistan values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities”.

COAS Bajwa underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, said ISPR.

The army chief stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, read the ISPR statement.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.