ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.63%)
BR30 18,745 Decreased By -512.2 (-2.66%)
KSE100 45,577 Decreased By -186.3 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,915 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's 2021 property investment rises 4.4% y/y

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's property investment rose 4.4% in 2021 from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.0% gain seen in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Monday.

Property sales by floor area increased 1.9% year-on-year in 2021, slower than the 4.8% growth seen in January-November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 11.4% in 2021 from the same period a year earlier, compared with a 9.1% drop in the first 11 months of the year.

China’s top real estate regulator vows to tackle property delivery risks

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 4.2% from a year earlier, after increasing 7.2% in January-November.

China's property investment

Comments

1000 characters

China's 2021 property investment rises 4.4% y/y

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories