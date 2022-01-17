ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,681 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.71%)
BR30 18,739 Decreased By -518.4 (-2.69%)
KSE100 45,551 Decreased By -212.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,904 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan finance minister vows stable JGB issuance via dialogue with markets

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan will work to stably issue government bonds (JGBs) worth 215 trillion yen ($1.89 trillion) in the next fiscal year through close dialogue with markets, its finance minister said, after rounds of heavy stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic boosted issuance to 224 trillion yen this fiscal year.

With its population rapidly ageing, Japan's public finances are facing structural problems over imbalances between benefits and burdens in social security system, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in his fiscal policy speech on Monday, while vowing to bring in a primary budget surplus by the fiscal year 2025.

Japan has set a goal of achieving a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by fiscal 2025, as a step towards curbing the industrial world's heaviest debt that is more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Benchmark JGB yields stabilize after retreat from 10-month high

Fiscal reform is an urgent task, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, known as fiscal hawk, has prioritised a recovery from the health crisis near-term over long-term fiscal reform since he took office in October.

"Public finances are the cornerstone of country's confidence," Suzuki told the lower house plenary at the start of parliament's regular sessions.

"We will proceed with reform on both revenue and spending sides so as to achieve the fiscal 2025 primary surplus target without abandoning fiscal reform."

Japan's economy is facing the spread of the Omicron variant which is affecting people's livelihoods, although it was gradually recovering from the severe situation caused by the pandemic, Suzuki said.

The economy was expected to pick up due to policy support measures and improving overseas economies, but downside risks warrant fully careful attention, he said.

"There's no crisis that Japan cannot overcome after getting over many difficulties," Suzuki said. "We must first overcome the current crisis, restore the economy and tackle fiscal reform so that we can hand the future to the next generation."

JGBs

Comments

1000 characters

Japan finance minister vows stable JGB issuance via dialogue with markets

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories