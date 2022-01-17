KMU launches PhD programme in physiotherapy

PESHAWAR: KMU Peshawar’s Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) has launched a PhD in physical therapy. Physiotherapy PhD students and professionals now can gain knowledge and research skills in the most current developments in the field of physiotherapy at KMU, which is the first public sector university in the country to offer the programme. This will allow KMU to offer some of the best clinical physiotherapy services in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning that the process of admission in PhD Physiotherapy was started last year after approval from the relevant quarters and after completion of the admission test and interview process.

The selection of eight scholars has been carried out and offer letters were issued to them in a ceremony held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq. PhD Classes for the selected students will be formally started in the first week of February for which all the necessary arrangements have been completed.

Addressing the function, Prof Zia ul Haq said the launch of PhD in Physiotherapy after basic medical sciences, nursing, health professional education, and public health is an honor for KMU on the one hand and on the other hand it will also help in the promotion and development of the neglected field of physiotherapy.

He said that the steps taken fifteen years ago to integrate the various fields of health and to bring the previously neglected health education disciplines in line with local needs and international standards are being implemented today. He said PhD in any field is considered as the pinnacle of higher education which opens up new avenues of knowledge, research, and exploration.

