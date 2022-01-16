ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia's daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100,000

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia's daily coronavirus infections on Sunday fell below 100,000 for the first time in five days, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in New South Wales, the worst-hit state.

A total of 85,824 cases were reported by midday, down from the pandemic high of more than 150,000 hit on Thursday, with infections steadily falling since then. Northern Territory, which has been reporting cases in the hundreds, and largely virus-free Western Australia are due to report later.

Health authorities on Saturday said modelling suggested Australia was close to the peak of its worst outbreak in the pandemic but warned cases would remain elevated over the "next few weeks".

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear

After successfully restricting virus spread earlier in the pandemic, Australia has seen a runaway Omicron outbreak clocking more than 1.3 million cases in the past two weeks as states began easing strict COVID-19 curbs late last year when vaccination levels hit 70%-80%.

More people have also been admitted to hospitals than at any other time during the pandemic but authorities have said the health systems can cope with the rising cases.

Amid the Omicron surge, officials have been pushing for more residents to get vaccinated in Australia, where more than 92% of the population above 16 are already double-dosed.

Australia's total infections since the pandemic began topped 1.5 million on Sunday, while deaths stood at 2,673.

New South Wales reported 34,660 new infections, while neighbouring Victoria logged 28,128 and Queensland 17,445 cases.

australia Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100,000

Hostages freed in Texas synagogue standoff, suspect 'deceased'

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Pakistan records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

WB to consider house financing project next month

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

Grid interconnections: KE urges NTDC to resolve cross-trip issue

Iranian cooking oil: FBR to take anti-smuggling steps

Read more stories