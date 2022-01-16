ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Kamyab Jawan Programme: Rs50bn loans to be disbursed this year: Farrukh

Zulfiqar Ahmad 16 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set Rs 50 billion target of disbursing loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme this year to promote entrepreneurship among youth and create job opportunities in the country.

This was stated by the special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs, Usman Dar, along with state minister for information Farrukh Habib, while speaking at a presser here on Saturday.

Dar said that 2022 would be celebrated as the year of the youth, in which, Kamyab Jawan Programme’s targets would be achieved to make them self-reliant.

He was all praise for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of launching Kamyab Jawan Programme, saying it will go a long way in making the country prosperous through youth empowerment.

“The Rs50 billion will be disbursed under business loans schemes this year as Rs30 billion has already been disbursed in 2021 among 22,000 youth,” he added.

He said that the programme has provided equal opportunities to all skilled and unskilled youth for empowerment and running various projects including employment, education, and engagement of youth.

“Last year over 50,000 jobs were created directly and thousands of indirect jobs alongside, boosting the economy,” he added.

Habib said that startups are especially being promoted under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, adding a proposal will be floated in the cabinet for approval, under which, no guarantee will be sought from those acquiring loans up to Rs2 million.

He said that under Rs10 billion Skill for All Programme, hi-tech certification is being provided to the youth in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, graphic designing, and so on.

He said under the programme, scholarships have been awarded to 100,000 youth, while another 61,000 will be provided by end January.

“The government is targeting to enhance its IT exports to three billion dollars during the current fiscal year and this skill development program will help strengthen our IT exports,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

