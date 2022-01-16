ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

AFP 16 Jan, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, (Kazakhstan): Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests over energy prices and caused the government to call in help from a Russian-led military bloc left 225 people dead, authorities announced Saturday, a dramatic increase on previous tolls.

“During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel,” Serik Shalabayev, a representative of the state prosecutor, said at a briefing.

Some others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks,” Shalabayev added.

“Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism.”

Kazakhstan had previously acknowledged fewer than 50 fatalities — 26 “armed criminals” and 18 security officers in the conflict that exposed infighting at the very top of the government.

A higher death toll of 164 that appeared on an official Telegram channel last week was quickly retracted.

Asel Artakshinova, a spokeswoman for the health ministry, said that more than 2,600 people had sought treatment at hospitals, with 67 currently in a serious condition.

Authorities in Kazakhstan have blamed the violence on bandits and international “terrorists” that they said hijacked the protests that saw the epicentre of unrest move from the west to the country’s largest city Almaty.

Troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that helped calm the violence in the Central Asian country began a gradual withdrawal on Thursday.

Kazakhstan energy prices Serik Shalabayev Asel Artakshinova

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

WB to consider house financing project next month

SEZs model: PM approves ‘One Stop Service’

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

Grid interconnections: KE urges NTDC to resolve cross-trip issue

Iranian cooking oil: FBR to take anti-smuggling steps

IHC says press freedom is not a licence to prejudice sub-judice proceedings

NSA outlines main features of NSP

Read more stories