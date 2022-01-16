ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Tunisia sentences nine ‘jihadists’ to death over soldier’s murder

AFP 16 Jan, 2022

TUNIS: A Tunisian court has sentenced to death nine jihadists accused of having beheaded a soldier in 2016, a murder claimed by the Islamic State group, media reported Saturday.

Tunisia hands death sentences to convicts mainly in trials related to national security under a 2015 terror law, despite a moratorium on capital punishment in place since 1991.

Friday’s verdict concerns the murder of army corporal Said Ghozlani in November 2016, in the Mount Mghila area near the border with Algeria.

He was found beheaded in his home in that region, which is considered a hideout for jihadists.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

The Tunis court on Friday also sentenced to jail 15 people accused of involvement in the murder, with terms ranging from 32 to 44 years in prison.

Tunisia saw a surge in radical Islamist activity following the ouster of autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in the 2011 revolution.

Zine el Abidine Ben Ali Tunisian court

