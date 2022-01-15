ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Canadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine, vows to deter Russian aggression

Reuters 15 Jan, 2022

OTTAWA: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Kyiv next week to reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty and reinforce efforts to deter "aggressive actions" by Russia, Ottawa said on Saturday.

Moscow has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and the United States said on Friday it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives.

Canada, with a sizeable and politically influential population of Ukrainian ethnic descent, has taken a hard line with Moscow since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"The amassing of Russian troops and equipment in and around Ukraine jeopardizes security in the entire region. These aggressive actions must be deterred," Joly said in a statement.

More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine

"Canada will work with its international partners to uphold the rules-based international order."

Joly will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and travel to the west of the country to speak to a 200-strong Canadian training mission that has been there since 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday and "emphasized that any military incursion into Ukraine would have serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions," Trudeau's office said.

Canada has imposed punitive measures on more than 440 individuals and entities over the annexation of Crimea.

Joly, who starts a week-long trip to Europe on Sunday, will visit Brussels to see NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

NATO chief says allies ready for more Russia talks

She will also go to Paris for talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the statement said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Russian troops Russian invasion Melanie Joly Russian aggression

