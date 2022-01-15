‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that after every short time Pakistan has to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and accept Fund conditions and in turn put burden on the people.

Addressing as chief guest after signing the National Security Policy document ahead of its launch, the premier spoke in detail on various dimensions of the security critically needed for the country and stated that no country can feel secure if its economy is not doing well.

He added that if the economic situation is such that after every short time the country has to go to the IMF and accept its conditions, it means that the country’s security is somewhere compromised.

Security not necessarily the security forces, security means that the government has to put burden on the people, which are the biggest security of the country, he added.

He said that the country has to accept the IMF conditions and put burden on the people and this was happening because whenever there is an increase in growth, the current account deficit also increases that bring exchange rate under pressure and consequently, the country go to the IMF as last resort of low interest rate charged by the bank.

He said that the primary reason is that never a concept of a coordinated national security policy was conceived and there was no understanding how to economically secure the country.

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

The prime minister said that for the first time, the concept of inclusive growth was introduced in “State of Medina”. When the State takes responsibility of the people, they become stakeholders and contribute to strengthen the security of the country. We are also aligning all the departments that how the dollars can be earned on a permanent basis to tackle the current account deficit.

He said that all-encompassing national security policy was developed for the first time as in the past Pakistan’s evaluation of national security was one dimensional of military security and understandably that was the need after the first conflict with a larger neighbour in 1948 and then in 1965.

He said that the security forces secured Pakistan against the biggest neighbour and during the war on terrorism. We are lucky that Pakistan has disciplined and well-trained security forces, he added.

However, he said that the national security policy has given a direction that there are many dimensions of national security as Soviet Union example was in front of everyone as how one dimensional national security failed to keep it united. We have prepared multi-dimensional national security policy with consensus and effort would be that all the departments and public should move in one direction to deal with all the challenges, he said, adding that he was happy that he was able to finally convince all the provinces for providing universal health insurance to every family.

He said that every province health insurance has started in all the provinces and it would be made available to every family by March 2022 as this is very critical for national security.

The premier further stated for the first time mortgage system has been started to provide an opportunity to low-income group to take loans from bank for constructing their houses besides uniform education system has been introduced from class one to five, he deplored that the education system, which makes a nation was three tiers in Pakistan with serious consequences on the society as there are 26 lac students in religious schools (Deeni Madaris), eight lac in English medium schools, and three crores 25 lac in other educational institutes.

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

The prime minister said that rule of law is a major challenge for the country as without rule and law no country can move on path of development. The only distinction between a poor country and a prosperous one is rule of law.

The prime minister described rule of law as the primary challenge of the country and stated that it was gradually eroded, while its absence gave birth to cartels.

The premier also narrated that how when he convened a meeting of the regulators including the CCP to tell them that they are protecting the interests of the public was informed by them that there are more than 900 cases have been lodged against them by the cartels. This involves over Rs250 billion money as cartels have taken stay order against them, he said that this was manifestation that the cartels are not allowing regulators to function.

The premier said that this struggle of rule of law also reflects on the national security of the country. The prime minister also explained absence of enforcement of contract was an impediment to foreign investment and if the country’s exports are not increasing than how wealth creation can take place.

There is also challenge of water scarcity and climate change and this is also part of national security. We have to uplift the poor and under-developed areas to strengthen national security of the country, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022