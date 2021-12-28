ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

  • National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf terms it "truly historic achievement"
BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

The Federal Cabinet approved on Tuesday the country's first National Security Policy, announced National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf .

"A truly historic achievement. A citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest," Yusuf said on Twitter.

"This umbrella document will, overtime, help guide sectoral policies for the fullfiment of our national security objectives."

The advisor further said that the policy would not have seen the light of day without Prime Minister Imran Khan's constant leadership and encouragement.

Dr Yusuf also thanked the civil and military leadership for all their support and input.

"The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed. A public version of the NSP document will be launched by the PM and released in due course," he tweeted.

On Monday, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by PM and attended by civil and military leadership gave nod to the National NSP 2022-26 after a detailed briefing on it by the adviser on security.

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

The Prime Minister Office said that Pakistan’s first ever NSP 2022-2026 was presented for approval by the National Security Advisor (NSA) during the meeting and subsequently, he briefed the participants on the salient features of the policy and stated that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework, whereby, the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of the citizens of Pakistan.

He said that to ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core.

A stronger economy would create additional resources that would be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

Moeed Yusuf National Security Adviser national security policy

