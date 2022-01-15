Govt had no option but to accept IMF’s conditionalities: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that the coterie of Sharifs comprising Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Sharif and Hamaza Shehbaz Sharif have completely been subtracted from the country’s politics.

Speaking at a presser, in a veiled mention of the establishment, he said that “the hand which Sharif desperately want on their heads instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan, can only be around their necks”.

About the rumours of Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, he said that if he wants to come back he can, if he does not want to come back he can stay there. But I know, Nawaz Sharif is waiting for a favourable time, he said.

Rasheed said that no doubt, we failed to do accountability, but the whole world knows how badly these two families – the Sharifs and the Zardari - looted this country. Shehbaz Sharif is more corrupt, he added.

Responding to a query about rumours regarding in-house change, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year terms.

He said that the opposition parties are conducting two long marches at the same time. Come to Islamabad and the government will not create any hurdle in the way of the two separate marches being organised by the opposition, he said.

He said that a historic parade will be held on March 23rd that will be witnessed by high-profile guests of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Regarding the mini-budget, he said that the national treasury had been looted by the corrupt people due to which, we had no other option but to accept the harsh conditions put by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This government will complete its five-year tenure, he reiterated. The main issue of our country are the economic problems, which we have inherited due to the loot and plunder of the past rulers, he said, adding that the government will control the rising inflation in the next three to four months. “We will be in a better position in the month of April,” he said.

The interior minister said that the people had voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold all the corrupt and money launderers accountable, and put them in jails but we failed to do so. However, he said that according to his information, the corruption cases against different opposition leaders will be decided. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China in the coming month.

To a question regarding Pakistan-Afghanistan fencing, he said that 2,600 kilometre fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been completed and remaining 21 kilometre fencing will be completed, while taking on board the new Afghan set up.

About the Murree tragedy, he said that he does not want to comment over it as it is a provincial subject. He further said that a summary will be moved in the next cabinet meeting to increase the age of employment from 30 to 35 years.

He said that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the Nullah Lai and the Ring Road project and soon work will be started on them.

