Descon successfully completes multiple plant turnarounds in UAE

LAHORE: Descon Engineering completes multiple plant turnarounds in oil & gas sector from October-December 2021 at various United Arab Emirates locations, including Ruwais, Habshan, and Das Island.

Over 6,000 workforce was mobilized for the said projects to perform under strict HSE guidelines, ensuring business continuity for its clients in these difficult times.

Undertaking multiple operational sites geographically in different locations was a huge task, but one that was executed with the utmost professionalism and executional excellence. The pandemic has been a challenge throughout, which Descon has mitigated by taking extra measures to ensure the safety of its people, as well as its clients.

On the occasion, Taimur Saeed, CEO Descon Engineering said, “We at Descon are driven by a set vision and commitment, and strive to add value to our projects by providing world-class solutions at cost-effective levels. Our team meticulously monitors all assignments and with a devoted workforce, we have successfully completed multiple plants turnarounds in the UAE, in a span of three months, and it is a great achievement for us.”

