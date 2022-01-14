Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has termed the passage of Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the 'mini-budget', a "black day" in the country's parliamentary history.

In a tweet on Friday, the PMLN leader said, "Yesterday was a black day in country's parliamentary history as govt imposed a mini-budget on the people already reeling under historic price hike."

He further said that the people will not forgive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for making their lives miserable.

"The masses will bury them with power of their vote. It’s only a matter of time," he said.

'Mini-budget': National Assembly passes Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

The PMLN leader's statement comes after the National Assembly passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the 'mini-budget' on Thursday, amid objection by the opposition during a hours-long session that began in the evening.

The session was held under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were among the attendees.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved the bill, which was adopted by the house with majority vote after clause by clause reading was completed, incorporating some amendments moved by the finance minister, himself.

Tarin said that the supplementary finance bill is a step towards the process of documentation, as it is not a matter of tax collection only.

In the amended bill, the government rolled back its plan to impose additional sales taxes on children’s formula milk, bread, other bakery items and small cars up to 800cc. It also withdrew the proposal to impose taxes on solar panels, laptops and computers.

The opposition’s amendments to the bill were rejected and when the voting took place, 150 members voted in favour of the amendments, while 168 voted against them.