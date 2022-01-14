ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.04 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.19%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.33 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.33%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 14.5 (0.31%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 18.6 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 108.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,061 Increased By 59.8 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Authorities failed to stop influx of illegal cigarettes from AJK

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The authorities have failed to stop the influx of illegal cigarettes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to other parts of the country, which is a burden on the national exchequer in the form of billions of rupees in annual deficits.

Elements involved in the illicit trade of cigarettes are becoming a burden on the economy, taking advantage of tax breaks for products manufactured in AJK. No significant steps have been taken to curb the illegal supply of cigarettes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to taxable areas of Pakistan, sources said.

As per statistics, illegal sale of cigarettes in Pakistan is causing an annual loss of Rs 80 billion to the national exchequer. In January 2021, the FBR issued a comprehensive monitoring mechanism in the form of SRO 96 (I) 2021 to curb illegal smoking in taxable areas from Azad Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately said SRO couldn’t execute in true sense. Under this SRO products from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other tax-exempt areas cannot be supplied to other parts of the country without registration and payment of sales tax.

According to experts, the country is facing a lack of resources and a high fiscal deficit. Cigarettes manufactured in the factories of AJK are being supplied all over the country; hence, alternative system of supervision of officers is required to be devised. According to them, the damage to the national exchequer could be significantly reduced by curbing the smuggling of cigarettes from AJK to other parts of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

AJK FBR national exchequer influx of illegal cigarettes

