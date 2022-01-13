ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British lawmakers target Visa and Mastercard fee increases

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

LONDON: British lawmakers plan to scrutinise increases in the fees Visa and Mastercard charge businesses after the country's payments regulator found no evidence to justify the rises, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday.

Parliament's Treasury Select Committee said the companies, whose networks account for 99% of card transactions in Britain, had increased the scheme and interchange fees paid by businesses to card issuers when a card is used.

"Given that Visa and Mastercard currently dominate this space, it's vital to ensure that there is sufficient regulation and competition in the market so that businesses are not subject to ever-increasing servicing costs," the chair of the committee, Mel Stride, said in a statement.

Mastercard and Visa had no immediate comment.

Businesses pay scheme fees to be part of a payments network and interchange fees that are based on individual transactions. Increases in fees merchants pay to card issuers are typically passed on to consumers, regulators have said.

Britain's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) said in November that card services did not work well for smaller businesses.

It told Stride in a letter on Thursday that it will propose "remedies" this month to tackle rising scheme fees, which have doubled between 2014 and 2018.

"Our analysis indicates a substantial proportion of these increases were not explained by changes in the volume, value or mix of transactions," the PSR said. "Our ongoing engagement with merchants suggests that they have continued to significantly increase since then."

Amazon.com said in November it would stop taking payments from Visa credit cards in Britain from mid-January due to rising fees.

Interchange fees for purchases by British consumers from the European Union rose last year after an EU cap ended due to Britain's full departure from the bloc at the end of 2020. Fees for purchases in Britain, however, remain capped under UK rules.

The PSR said it was closely monitoring the increases in cross-border interchange fees in October by Visa and Mastercard, saying it had seen no significant changes in costs for issuers.

"Our proposed work will be looking more closely at the reasoning behind the recent increases and whether this indicates any themes or concerns that warrant action from us," it said.

Stride said the Treasury committee would discuss the regulator's plans at a hearing in March. Efforts in the EU to end the dominance and Mastercard have had mixed results.

British lawmakers Visa and Mastercard fee

Comments

1000 characters

British lawmakers target Visa and Mastercard fee increases

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Sri Lanka central bank to get $400mn swap line from India's RBI

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Read more stories