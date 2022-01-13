ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
World

Hungary reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,883 on Wednesday

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

BUDAPEST: Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to 9,216 on Thursday from 7,883 reported on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined, the government said.

The government said the new Omicron variant "was spreading fast", fuelling new infections, but by taking up booster vaccines serious symptoms can be avoided.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,164 people have died of COVID-19.

Hungary daily COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in new wave

There are 2,647 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 249 on ventilators.

