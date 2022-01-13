ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 19,496 Decreased By -195.3 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,730 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Benchmark JGB yields stabilize after retreat from 10-month high

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields stabilized on Thursday following a sharp retreat in the previous session from a 10-month high.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.125%, after touching the highest since March 5 on Tuesday at 0.150%.

Japanese yields have tracked those on US Treasuries higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting an almost two-year high on Monday - when Japanese markets were shut for a holiday - amid strengthening bets for earlier and faster Federal Reserve policy tightening to combat persistent inflation.

JGB yields dip as Fed's Powell softens hawkish stance

The US consumer price index recorded its biggest rise in almost 40 years overnight, although the result was in line with economist expectations.

"It's not like concerns about faster US interest rate hikes receded, but they didn't get any stronger" following the CPI data, leaving bonds to tread water, said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 151.06, with a trading volume of 22,189 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.505%, while the 30-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

The five-year yield added 0.5 basis point to minus 0.040%.

The two-year JGB was untraded on the day, and last yielded minus 0.085%.

JGB

Comments

1000 characters

Benchmark JGB yields stabilize after retreat from 10-month high

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

Rising rates of pulses perturb Tarin: ‘Keep your finger on the pulse’

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Textile and Apparel Policy stands approved by Cabinet: MoC

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Read more stories